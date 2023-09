Patients operated on by female surgeons have better outcomes, study shows

Patients operated on by female surgeons have better outcomes, study shows

Patients operated on by female surgeons have better outcomes, study shows

Patients operated on by female surgeons have better outcomes, study shows

Patients operated on by female surgeons have better outcomes, study shows

A new study found that patients operated on by female surgeons in Canada were found to have better outcomes. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains.