The Right Stuff: Save on the best holiday cards!

VIDEO: Pennsylvania elects state's first Black Congresswoman
6:17
  • gma3
  • November 18, 2022

Pennsylvania elects state's first Black Congresswoman

Pennsylvania Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee (D-12) talks about her historic midterm election, and what it means for representation on a national level.

Up Next in news

Rep. Val Demings talks crime, abortion rights and economy on Election Day

Rep. Val Demings talks crime, abortion rights and economy on Election Day

November 8, 2022
VIDEO: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

November 14, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.