Podcast of the Month: Love Thang with Punkie Johnson

Podcast of the Month: Love Thang with Punkie Johnson

Podcast of the Month: Love Thang with Punkie Johnson

Podcast of the Month: Love Thang with Punkie Johnson

Podcast of the Month: Love Thang with Punkie Johnson

Comedian Punkie Johnson drops by "GMA3" to talk about her new podcast, “Love Thang with Punkie Johnson.”