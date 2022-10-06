Police link Stockton shootings to possible serial killer

5:47gma3October 6, 2022Police link Stockton shootings to possible serial killerPolice say recent shootings in Stockton, California, could be the work of a possible serial killer. The Stockton police chief, Stanley McFadden, speaks with GMA3.Up Next in newsPolice release video of 'person of interest' in murders of 6 menOctober 5, 2022Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane IanSeptember 29, 2022Women explain why they cut their hair amid growing protests in IranSeptember 27, 2022