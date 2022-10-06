'GMA' Deals & Steals on kitchen and home

VIDEO: Police link Stockton shootings to possible serial killer
5:47

Police link Stockton shootings to possible serial killer

Police say recent shootings in Stockton, California, could be the work of a possible serial killer. The Stockton police chief, Stanley McFadden, speaks with GMA3.

