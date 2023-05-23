Protection from infectious disease threats

1:35gma3May 23, 2023Protection from infectious disease threatsABC News medical contributor Dr. Darien Sutton explains the efforts from WHO and its partners to launch a global network to help protect people from infectious disease threats.Up Next in newsMental wellness impacts heart health: American Heart AssociationMay 22, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023Woman alleges strangers placed bucket on her head while shoppingApril 13, 2023