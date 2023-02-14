'GMA' Deals & Steals Beauty Bonanza

6:14
  • gma3
  • February 14, 2023

Remembering Parkland: 5 years later

Five years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Maxwell Frost reflect on where the country is now.

