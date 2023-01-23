Rep. Chu discusses fatal Monterey Park shooting

4:02gma3January 23, 2023Rep. Chu discusses fatal Monterey Park shootingCongresswoman Judy Chu, D-Calif., talks about the tragic shooting in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend that killed at least 10 people.Up Next in newsInvestigators look into domestic violence as possible motive for California shootingJanuary 23, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022