VIDEO: Rep. Chu discusses fatal Monterey Park shooting
4:02
  • gma3
  • January 23, 2023

Rep. Chu discusses fatal Monterey Park shooting

Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-Calif., talks about the tragic shooting in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend that killed at least 10 people.

