VIDEO: Republicans prepare for House control
5:04
  • gma3
  • November 30, 2022

Republicans prepare for House control

With Republicans set to take control of the House of Representatives by one of the slimmest margins in decades, Rep. Andy Barr (R ) of Kentucky discusses what’s in store for the GOP.

