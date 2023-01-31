Mascaras, eyelash curlers and more to put your fresh face forward

VIDEO: Rhode Island duo with criminal past elected to statehouse
2:50

Rhode Island duo with criminal past elected to statehouse

Two women who were previously arrested have since turned their lives around and are now serving in the Rhode Island Statehouse, with the hope of giving a voice to others.

