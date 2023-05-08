VIDEO: Man to complete 30 acts of kindness for 30th birthday
8:09

San Francisco native on mission to complete 30 acts of kindness for 30th birthday

Bryan Tsiliacos joins “GMA3” from Shriners Children's Hospital to surprise nurses during National Nurses Week as part of his mission to accomplish 30 acts of kindness.

