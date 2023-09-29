0:43Behind the scenes of an adorable doggy photo shootgma3PetsSeptember 29, 2023Behind the scenes of an adorable doggy photo shootWe’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at German photographer Christian Vieler’s photo shoot with adorable pups. Up Next in newsNeurodivergent husky walks with a prance and inspires people around the worldSeptember 27, 2023The story behind the crosses honoring those lost in the Maui fires September 29, 2023Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree offers hope amid recovery August 24, 2023