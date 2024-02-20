16:18gma3ElectionsFebruary 20, 2024Sen. Joe Manchin announces he is not running for presidentIn an exclusive interview, with Sen. Joe Machin D, WV, talks about why he will not be running as a third-party candidate in the 2024 election and the obstacles in Congress.Up Next in newsManchin announces he won’t make third party presidential runFebruary 16, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023