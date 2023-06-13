Sikh Captain America dishes on new film, representation

2:43gma3June 13, 2023Sikh Captain America dishes on new film, representationFilm producer and cartoonist Vishavjit Singh and Director Ryan Westra talk about the new animated short film “American Sikh” and representation at Tribeca Film Festival.Up Next in newsBoston College Division 1 athlete breaks barriersJuly 9, 2021Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces June 12, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023