Singer Betty Who talks new role in 'Hadestown'

Singer Betty Who talks new role in 'Hadestown'

Singer Betty Who talks new role in 'Hadestown'

Singer Betty Who talks new role in 'Hadestown'

Singer Betty Who talks new role in 'Hadestown'

Singer Betty Who drops by “GMA3” to discuss coming into the role of Persephone in the hit Broadway show “Hadestown.”