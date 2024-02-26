4:26gma3OscarsFebruary 26, 2024'Society of the Snow' is running in 2 categories for the OscarsHear from the director, an actor, and survivor of Netflix’s Spanish hit movie, which garnered nominations for Best International Feature and Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards.Up Next in newsBest workout tips to look red carpet readyFebruary 26, 2024Sandra Day O'Connor, 1st woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93December 1, 20231 year after Club Q tragedy, loved ones share treasured memories of lives lostNovember 19, 2023