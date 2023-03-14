Digital Deals: Save 50% on the CoolCura Go and more

VIDEO: Sports experts reveal their top NCAA title picks as March Madness kicks off
6:06

Sports experts reveal their top NCAA title picks as March Madness kicks off

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi and 2x MVP and Olympic gold medalist A'ja Wilson join "GMA3" with an analysis of who could take the title in this year's March Madness.

Up Next in news

March Madness begins with 1st games

March Madness begins with 1st games

March 14, 2023
VIDEO: MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTok

February 28, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.