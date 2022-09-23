This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on polarized sunglasses, body care and more

VIDEO: Stacy Abrams discusses midterm battleground of Georgia
5:43

Stacey Abrams discusses midterm battleground of Georgia

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, explains the strategy for the home stretch of her campaign and her views on the state’s hotly contested Senate race.

Top women law enforcement bosses talk rising crime, midterms & future of policing

September 21, 2022
Evacuations have been ordered in several regions in Oregon, and power has been shut off to thousands of customers due to the high fire risk.

Oregon faces extreme fire danger amid blazes

September 10, 2022
VIDEO: The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

July 14, 2022

