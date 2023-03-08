Why it's time to ditch the mom guilt

5:09gma3ParentingMarch 8, 2023Why it's time to ditch the mom guiltEmmy Awarding-winning journalist Paula Faris sits with "GMA3" to share parenting tips from her new book, "You Don't Have to Carry it All: Ditch the Mom Guilt and Find a Better Way Forward".Up Next in newsCombating mom guilt in the age of coronavirusAugust 3, 2020MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022