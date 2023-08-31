3:41Triplets who were born premature now attending prestigious HBCUsgma3ParentingAugust 31, 2023Triplets who were born premature now attending prestigious HBCUsMorgan Hicks, Sanai Hicks and Tony Hicks Jr. spent the first couple months of their lives in the NICU. They're now students at top historically Black colleges in Atlanta.Up Next in newsLahaina’s beloved banyan tree offers hope amid recovery August 24, 2023Rainbow appears in the sky between mountains on MauiAugust 17, 2023Lahaina firefighter loses house but keeps fighting on front lines August 15, 2023