The Right Stuff: Save on the best holiday cards!

VIDEO: U.S. Soccer Federation CEO talks World Cup, challenges for men’s team
4:08

U.S. Soccer Federation CEO talks World Cup, challenges for men’s team

JT Babson, the newly appointed CEO of the U.S. Soccer Federation, shares what will look like for the U.S. team at the world cup next week.

Up Next in news

Controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup set to begin in Qatar

Controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup set to begin in Qatar

November 18, 2022
VIDEO: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

November 14, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.