World Cup final will be clash of the titans

5:14gma3World CupDecember 16, 2022World Cup final will be clash of the titansArgentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe are set to face off this weekend in the World Cup final. ABC News' Will Reeve and ESPN’s Taylor Twellman discuss the highly anticipated game.Up Next in newsDefending champs France to face Argentina in World Cup finalDecember 16, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022