VIDEO: World Cup final will be clash of the titans
5:14

World Cup final will be clash of the titans

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe are set to face off this weekend in the World Cup final. ABC News' Will Reeve and ESPN’s Taylor Twellman discuss the highly anticipated game.

