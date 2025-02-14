A dream is a wish your heart makes, and for 10-year-old Rita, that dream wasn't just about meeting princesses--- it was about becoming part of the magic herself.
Rita, who is battling cancer, has always been enchanted by the stunning ballgowns in Disney films, especially Cinderella. An aspiring designer, she longed to see how those iconic dresses came to life. Thanks to Make-A-Wish and Disney, that dream became a reality.
"I was so excited because I got to go to a top-secret fashion place at Disney," Rita said. "I got to see all the ways costumes are designed, which was really cool."
Her wish took her behind the scenes at Walt Disney World, where she explored the costume design studio, fabric library, and workshops where Disney's most beloved characters' outfits are created. But the most magical part? A one-on-one design session with Disney's costume artists, where Rita got to create her very own gown.
For Allison Atmore, a costume specialist at Disney Live Entertainment, the experience was just as meaningful.
"As a child, I was in and out of the hospital myself. It means so much to be able to fulfill a wish for someone going through that because I know what it's like," Atmore shared. "It's one of the best experiences I've ever had at Disney, and I'm so grateful I got to be part of it."
At the end of the visit, Rita received a special surprise: a doll-sized replica of her custom design, officially named Rita's Rose Diamond Dress.
For Rita and her family, the day was a much-needed escape from the challenges of hospital visits and treatments.
"We have a long road ahead of us, but having this time together as a family, having fun and smiling … there are no words," said Rita's mother, April Huls. "This will be a forever memory for us."
Disney has granted wishes alongside Make-A-Wish for over 40 years, bringing joy to more than 165,000 children and their families. This year, Disney will make even more dreams come true, including 50 special Disney Princess wishes at the "Once Upon A Wish Party" in April, a royal celebration designed just for Make-A-Wish families.
"Creating happiness for Make-A-Wish families is what we're all about here at Disney," said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Walt Disney World's Director of External Affairs. "Our stories, parks, and cast members help them make new memories that bring strength and hope."
For Rita, that hope now sparkles in the form of a dress. It is a reminder that dreams, no matter how big, really can come true.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."