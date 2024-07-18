A 14-year-old is spending his summer break playing professional soccer.
Philadelphia Union player Cavan Sullivan made his debut Wednesday night in the team's home game against the New England Revolution.
At just 14 years and 293 days old, Cavan is now the youngest player ever to make a regular season debut in any of the top North American sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, NFL and WNBA.
In making his debut, Cavan beat Freddy Adu's 20-year record as the youngest player to play in a Major League Soccer game. Adu was 14 years, 306 days old at the time of his debut.
Adu celebrated Cavan's new record, writing on social media after the game, "Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today. That's a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man."
Cavan entered the game Wednesday late in the second half. His older brother Quinn Sullivan, 20, also plays for the Union and scored a goal, helping the team score a 5-1 win over the Revolution, according to ESPN.
In a post-game news conference, Cavan said he was filled with nerves until he stepped onto the field.
"A lot was going through my mind. Honestly, a lot of nerves, a lot of excitement," the 14-year-old said. "When I took that first step onto the field, everything went away. It's just a night I'm going to cherish. Overall, I'm proud of myself to have done this."
