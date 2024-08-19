A 94-year-old has gone viral for zip lining in honor of his late wife.
David Aris rode the Velocity zip line at Zip World, an outdoor adventure park in Wales. According to the park's website, the Velocity zip line can take riders whizzing through the air at speeds up to or over 100 mph.
Aris' ride was later shared on Instagram and TikTok, where the videos have picked up over 4 million views combined since Aug. 2.
Zip World confirmed to "Good Morning America" that Aris rode the park's fastest zip line, which spans over a mile in length, in memory of his late wife June and raised nearly 10,000 pounds -- nearly $13,000 -- online for St. John's Hospice, which cared for June before her death.
TikTok and Instagram users were quick to chime in on the videos, expressing support for Aris' decision to ride the zip line and fundraise in honor of his wife.
"Wow, this is amazing, and what a lovely way to honour his late wife 💖," one fan commented.
"True love has no fear ❤️ What a man! 👏," another wrote.
Although Aris may be an adventurous nonagenarian, he's not the oldest person to ride a zip line. The current record-holder, according to Guinness World Records, goes to Jack Reynolds, who was 106 years old when he rode the zip line at Go Ape in Grizedale, a hamlet in Cumbria, U.K., on April 6, 2018.