Open menu
Video
Shop
Culture
Family
Wellness
Food
Living
Style
Travel
News
Book Club
GMA3: WYNTK
Newsletter
Privacy Policy
Your US State Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Info
Contact Us
© 2025 ABC News
Search
Living
America the Beautiful: Celebrating changemakers in 50 states in 50 weeks
America the Beautiful: 50 States in 50 Weeks.
ABC News
By
GMA Team
June 29, 2025, 6:01 PM
Up Next in Living—
America the Beautiful: Celebrating changemakers in 50 states in 50 weeks
June 29, 2025
FTC sends more than $126M to Fortnite gamers charged for unwanted purchases: How to file a claim
June 26, 2025
Summer solstice 2025: What to know as 1st day of summer arrives
June 20, 2025
High school graduate paints portraits of classmates as graduation gift
June 17, 2025
Shop GMA Favorites
ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Sponsored Content by Taboola
Privacy Policy
—
Your US State Privacy Rights
—
Children's Online Privacy Policy
—
Interest-Based Ads
—
Terms of Use
—
Do Not Sell My Info
—
Contact Us
—
© 2025 ABC News