Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e—a new, more affordable addition to the iPhone 16 lineup priced at under $600.
Despite its attractive price, the 16e doesn’t skimp on essential features. It offers the same 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR display and a powerful 48MP dual‑camera system found on more expensive models, many of which can cost over $1,000 depending on storage options.
Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, explained in the press release “iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest‑generation A18 chip, an innovative 2‑in‑1 camera system and Apple Intelligence. We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”
The iPhone 16e is said to have battery life up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE due to the most power-efficient 5G modem.
While the iPhone 16e mirrors the screen and core camera performance of its premium siblings, it does trim some advanced camera features to maintain its affordability.
Below is everything we know about the release right now.
Release date
Pre-orders begin on Friday, February 21, 2025 (starting at 5 a.m. PST), with the device becoming available on Friday, February 28, 2025.
Pricing
The iPhone 16e starts at $599 in the United States. Customers will also have the option to finance it at $24.95 per month for 24 months, with additional trade‑in offers available for eligible older models.
Screen size and camera
The iPhone features a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, offering an edge‑to‑edge viewing experience just as the latest iPhone drops.
Who is this iPhone 16e for?
This device is a compelling choice for buyers who want great Apple performance and display quality without the premium price tag.