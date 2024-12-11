Apple is taking emoji to a whole new level and introducing a new "Genmoji" feature which will let iPhone users create their own emoji using artificial intelligence.
The new feature, announced in June as part of a slew of Apple Intelligence and Apple AI features, will be available starting Dec. 11.
Unlike other apps that make custom emojis, Apple's "Genmoji" utilizes generative AI to create the new type of emoji. The new feature will be available for iOS 18.2 on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and above models. It will also be available with iPadOS 18.2 on iPad models with an A17 or M1 chip or later.
How does 'Genmoji' work?
To use "Genmoji," an iPhone user will need to go to their emoji keyboard and tap on the "Create new emoji" option.
Then, the user can type a description of what they want their emoji to be and the custom emoji will be generated. For example, if one types "a cat that's an astronaut," a "Genmoji" of an astronaut cat will be revealed in an instant.
What special features does the 'Genmoji' have?
A unique feature of "Genmoji" is that a user can custom emoji from photos in their photo library, including photos of themselves, friends or family members.
Are there restrictions on 'Genmoji'?
For the "Genmoji" feature, Apple said there would be safety protections against nudity, gore and violence. If someone tries to make a "Genmoji" with any prohibited descriptions, they'll receive a message that says that emoji cannot be made.
All "Genmojis" created will also only be created and stored on a local iPhone and doesn't need to be sent to a cloud to be generated, according to Apple.