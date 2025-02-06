Barber creates safe spaces with gender-affirming haircuts: 'I just want everyone to feel their best'
Who hasn't had a bad haircut experience? A botched trim or an awkward style can leave you feeling self-conscious for weeks. But for many queer individuals, the anxiety of getting a haircut isn't just about aesthetics, it's about safety, identity and finding a barber who truly understands their vision.
M Arida, a barber based in Providence, Rhode Island, knows this struggle firsthand.
"I had been going to barbershops for a long time, and the experience was fine," Arida told "Good Morning America." "But I felt like it could be better. People were just chopping it up, laughing… I always liked that, but they just weren't quite my people. And I was like, 'How crazy would it be if there was a space like this, but it was [for] queer people?'"
That question, coupled with an unexpected job loss, led Arida to a career pivot. After years of searching for the right fit in traditional barbershops, they decided to step behind the chair themselves. What started as a general hairstyling business quickly evolved into a safe haven for queer, masculine-presenting individuals seeking haircuts that align with their identity.
Arida's business grew organically, but social media took it to the next level. On Instagram and TikTok, their posts showcase striking before-and-after transformations of clients who arrive anxious and leave feeling like their most authentic selves.
"It was important for me to start making content on social media, because I wanted to let people know what I was doing and just invite more people in," Arida said.
The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Followers flood the comments, calling the transformations moving, celebrating the safe space Arida has created and wishing they lived closer to experience it themselves.
"I did not expect [this] when I first started cutting hair," Arida said. "I knew there was a need. I was like, 'I can't be the only person who wants this.' But I underestimated how many people wanted [a space like this], and I also underestimated how important it was going to be to a lot of people."
Arida approaches each appointment with care, ensuring every client feels seen and understood. For many, the experience is more than just a haircut, it's a transformative moment of self-affirmation.
"It's awesome just seeing people get excited. People coming in and being like, 'I don't really feel great about my hair, about how I look,' and then having them leave feeling great, it's very cool," they said.
For Adria, this work extends far beyond styling hair. It's about creating a space where every person, regardless of gender identity, feels valued and celebrated.
"Queer people deserve good things. They deserve nice things," they said. "We shouldn't have to expect whatever we can get. And that feels very important to me -- that feels like a responsibility."