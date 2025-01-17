'We are so blessed': Family of 17 happy to be alive despite losing 4 homes in California fires
The California wildfires have forced thousands from their homes, but for one family, the loss is tied to decades of history.
The Williams family have called Altadena, California, home for more than 50 years. This past week has turned their life and legacy upside down.
"We expected to come back home," said Matilda Williams. "I guess it was about 3:30 in the morning that alert went off on your phone and it said, 'Rapid moving fire, evacuate immediately.'"
Four members of the family lost their homes entirely in the Los Angeles County wildfires, which have left at least 27 people dead. About 82,000 people across the county remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 90,000 are under evacuation warnings.
The fires, which were fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, have collectively burned tens of thousands of acres thus far and are only partially contained.
All that's left of Matilda Williams' home following the devastating Eaton Fire, which tore through Altadena, just north of Pasadena, is her front door.
"You look at these homes, and they represent the people that you knew," said Krystal Williams. "So you see their loss just like you see yours. My neighbor Kenneth is not next door [anymore]. Victoria is not next door. It brings you to a space thinking, where are they? Are they OK? Because we could always count on them being here when we got home."
Seventeen of the Williams family members are now displaced and sheltering in a hotel, yet feelings of gratefulness prevail.
"We are so blessed, because we could have been in that house," said Matilda Williams. "God is still watching over us regardless of all this stuff."
Despite the long road ahead, the family says they are still finding the light -- even in the darkest of moments.
"It's a blessing that we've been able to all stay together through this. Because I don't know what I would do without them," said Krystal Williams. "It's a blessing."
On Friday, "Good Morning America" and "GMA3: What You Need to Know" kicked off their SoCal Strong campaign, which raises awareness for those impacted by the California wildfires and how they are rebuilding their lives after losing everything.
On "GMA3," ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz shared multiple gifts with the Williams family to help them get back on their feet, totaling $65,000.
84 Lumber donated $25,000 to help the family move forward, DoorDash donated a $25,000 gift card and Thrive Market donated $15,000.
"The generosity is overwhelming. We are a family of givers and carers and we care for so many," said Eshele Williams. "As we give, it's OK for us to receive. We are really grateful."
To help victims of the California wildfires, click here.