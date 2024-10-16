Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his late brother Matthew Gaudreau were honored by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau's team, at their opening home game.
The Blue Jackets welcomed Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith Gaudreau, their kids Noa and Johnny and his brother-in-law Eddie to the ice at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against the Florida Panthers.
A banner featuring Johnny Gaudreau's jersey number of 13 and his name was raised in a ceremony as the Gaudreau family watched alongside the Blue Jackets and Panthers teams.
Meredith Gaudreau also shared a message in a pre-recorded video, which was aired during the ceremony.
"Hey, fifth line. I want to thank you all for your support through this time. Your outpouring of love has helped our family tremendously," Meredith Gaudreau said. "As the team gets ready to take a warm up before the game, I don't want anyone to be sad. I want you all to be inspired by the life that John lived, that means love your family first and foremost and when it's time to drop the puck, let's love the game that John loved. Thank you and go Jackets."
After the game's opening puck was dropped, both teams also stood still for about 13 seconds in honor of Gaudreau's no. 13 and players' team helmets and jerseys also featured the number.
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died on Aug. 29 after they were hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey, according to police. Johnny Gaudreau, known as "Johnny Hockey," was 31 and Matthew Gaudreau, who formerly played hockey for Boston College, was 29. A suspect – Sean Higgins, 43 – was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto in the investigation into the Gaudreau brothers' deaths. Higgins remains in jail ahead of the upcoming trial.