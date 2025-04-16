If you ask, they will come.
That's what one independent bookstore in Michigan learned when it put out a call for help to move thousands of books to its new storefront.
Michelle Tuplin, the owner of Serendipity Books in Chelsea, Michigan, estimates about 300 community members came out on April 13 to lend a helping hand.
Families, kids and strangers formed two lines that stretched about a block from Serendipity Books' former location at 108 East Middle Street to its new spot on 119 S. Main Street, and video of the grassroots event went viral after the bookstore shared it on social media, with the clip picking up over 1.6 million views on TikTok in just two days.
"We loved helping!! What a great experience to be a part of!" one TikTok user commented.
"I actually got goosebumps! What a lovely thing to be a part of 😊," another person replied.
Tuplin said the community turnout was emotional to see.
"I had no idea how far we would get and if we would even make it that far. And so, when I came down the steps of the old store and looked, turned the corner, and I saw this line … I really struggled to hold it together," Tuplin told ABC News.
According to Tuplin, 9,100 books were passed hand by hand by both the children and adult volunteers, who formed a "book brigade" to make the move a success in less than two hours.
"I think independent bookstores have a really important place in communities, and people feel an ownership, a sense of being a part of a thing, and we wanted to be able to give them that opportunity to help in a meaningful way. I mean, for us, it was great too," said Tuplin.
Tuplin said the unconventional move was a family-friendly and joyous affair, with music playing at Serendipity's former and new stores.
"It was just amazing," Tuplin said. "There were families there. I think there was a 6-year-old and then a 91-year-old, so it went over the whole gamut. And yeah, people were singing. They were dancing."
For Tuplin and her three part-time staffers at Serendipity Books, the support has not only brought their local community together but has also brought global attention to their corner of Chelsea.
"People have said to me, 'Thank you for doing this. We just really need to see this right now and be a part of a thing.' And I think, you know, people want to know that community is there for them," said Tuplin.
"Community means a lot to people and it's just really powerful to see it in action," Tuplin added.
Serendipity Books will hold a grand opening event on April 26, in honor of Independent Bookstore Day.