Oxford University Press has officially dubbed "brain rot" its 2024 Word of the Year.
Brain rot is defined as "the supposed deterioration of a person's mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging," or "something characterized as likely to lead to such deterioration," the publishing house states on its website.
"After over 37,000 votes, worldwide public discussion, and analysis of our language data, we have named 'brain rot' as our Word of the Year for 2024," the publisher, a department of the University of Oxford, states. "Our experts noticed that 'brain rot' gained new prominence this year as a term used to capture concerns about the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media."
How 'Brain Rot' became the Oxford Word of the Year 2024
According to the publishing house, the term "brain rot" gained new prominence with a 230% increase in usage frequency from 2023 to 2024.
Oxford said in a press release on Monday that this year's winning word "sheds light on humanity's evolving relationship with technology."
According to the publisher, the first recorded use of "brain rot" was in Henry David Thoreau's book "Walden," "which reports his experiences of living a simple lifestyle in the natural world."
"The term has taken on new significance in the digital age, especially over the past 12 months. Initially gaining traction on social media platforms, particularly among Gen Z and Gen Alpha communities on TikTok, 'brain rot' is now seeing more widespread use, such as in mainstream journalism, amidst concerns about the negative impact of overconsuming online content," Oxford said.
"In 2024, 'brain rot' is used to describe both the cause and effect of this, referring to low-quality, low-value content found on social media and the internet, as well as the subsequent negative impact that consuming this type of content is perceived to have on an individual or society. It has also been used more specifically and consistently in reference to online culture."
The publisher said "a broader, more serious conversation about the potential negative impact that excessively consuming this [low-quality, low-value] content might have on mental health, particularly in children and young people" has simultaneously been gaining momentum.
Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, said in the press release that it has been "insightful and deeply moving to see language lovers all over the world participate and help us select the Oxford Word of the Year 2024."
"Looking back at the Oxford Word of the Year over the past two decades, you can see society's growing preoccupation with how our virtual lives are evolving, the way internet culture is permeating so much of who we are and what we talk about," Grathwohl said. "Last year's winning word, 'rizz', was an interesting example of how language is increasingly formed, shaped, and shared within online communities. 'Brain rot' speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time."
He added, "It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It's not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year."