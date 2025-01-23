Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is breaking his silence following the Ravens' loss against the Buffalo Bills during Sunday's divisional playoff matchup between the two teams.
During Sunday's game, Andrews fumbled a pass that ultimately gave the Bills the opportunity to clinch their 27-25 win and move on to the AFC championship game. Andrews' fumble sparked vitriol online and even threats.
In a lengthy Instagram post Thursday, the tight end addressed the moment, as well as the subsequent outpouring of support he received amid the online criticism.
"It's impossible to adequately express how I feel. I'm absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," he wrote. "I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans."
"I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it's taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly," he continued. "Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I've felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward."
To counter the outrage following the Ravens' loss on Sunday, a Bills fan started a GoFundMe to raise money for Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes-focused nonprofit organization that Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes, has long supported. The fundraiser has since snowballed, prompting Bills fans and Ravens fans alike to come together to show their collective support.
Initially, the Bills fan set a $5,000 fundraising goal, but as of publication, more than 3,000 people have donated over $104,000 and counting in just three days.
In his Instagram post Thursday, Andrews addressed the wave of support.
"I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization," he wrote. "Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I'm now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."
The Ravens shared the fundraiser in a post on X as well and added, "Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes. 💜."
Breakthrough T1D also thanked Bills fans and said the money raised will go towards Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy for people living with the incurable condition.
"Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday's game," the nonprofit said in a statement. "These donations will support research and advocacy on behalf of the 1.6 million Americans who, like Mark Andrews, live with type 1 diabetes."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with Type 1 diabetes don't produce insulin or don't produce enough insulin, a protein-derived hormone that helps blood sugar get absorbed in the body. Type 1 diabetes is less common than Type 2 diabetes and the CDC estimates only about 5-10% of those with diabetes have the Type 1 version.
The Bills will face off next against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game, which will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.