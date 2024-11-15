A true show of sportsmanship was on full display, and captured on camera by a proud dad, when one runner in the final race of her high school career helped a competitor across the finish line.
In the last 40 yards of Kaylee Montgomery's last race of the season for Batesville High School in Arkansas, finishing with a personal best took a back seat to being a good person and helping an opponent who had fallen to the ground.
"As soon as I saw her, I just thought, 'I can't leave her.' I was like, 'I have to help her,'" Montgomery told Jonesboro ABC station KAIT.
Her dad, Robert Montgomery, recorded the moment she stopped to help Julia Worthington, and later posted it on social media that has since soared to over 300K views on TikTok.
"I told my parents afterward, 'Jesus wouldn't pass me by if I was falling down and couldn't get up. He would pick me up,'" she told KAIT.
Montgomery took Worthington by the arm, picked her up and helped her as she struggled to the finish line.
"I just kept encouraging her to push through, telling her that 'You got this, we're almost there," Montgomery told ABC News in an interview for "World News Tonight with David Muir."
Her dad told KAIT he felt "lucky enough to catch" the moment on camera, adding, "It's my daughter too, which makes it special to me. I think just realizing there's a lot of people out there doing great things for others, and this is just one of those."
Montgomery's coach Stan Fowler told KAIT that the moment, "speaks volumes about what competition really is. You've got winners and losers, but that's a winner right there." He continued, "I don't care what place you would have finished in, she was a winner."
Since the video has gone viral, Fowler confirmed that Montgomery has received several college scholarship offers.
In a statement to KAIT, Worthington said:
"I've had one of my best seasons this year, and I was hoping to finish it strong with the State Championship. I came in the top ten for the last two years, and that was my goal again for this year. I was on track to hit that by the second mile, but I started to feel the buildup of lactic acid in my legs. I've never had that happen before. I slowed down, but eventually, my legs gave out, and I couldn't make myself stand. That's when Kaylee came along. I really appreciate her helping me across the finish line. I wasn't bothered that I was disqualified. I was just glad I could get medical care and recover! Kaylee was really selfless in helping me up. She forfeited a higher place at State during her last year! She really shows the great team spirit in Arkansas cross country."