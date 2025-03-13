An American hunting influencer is sparking backlash after posting a social media video of herself taking a wild baby wombat from its mother.
In a now-deleted Instagram video post, Sam Jones can be seen running across a street toward a car in Australia with a screeching baby wombat as the wombat's mother chases after her.
"I caught a baby wombat," Jones says in the video as she holds the squirming baby wombat. "OK, mom is right there and she is pissed. Let’s let him go."
The video ends before the viewer can see if the baby wombat and its mother are reunited.
Jones' post sparked outrage, with Australians calling for Jones to be deported. Jones has since taken her video down.
Wombats are not endangered but are a protected species in Australia, and permits are needed to interact with the burrowing marsupials.
Wildlife experts say taking a baby animal from its mother or from its home is distressing for the animal. Depending on where in Australia the incident occurred, it could potentially violate state and territory animal cruelty laws, some of which prohibit forcing wild animals into stressful, terrifying or tormenting situations.
It is illegal to move or harm any native wildlife in Australia without a permit.
"The flat-out stress can be amazing. An animal can die of that kind of stress," wildlife expert Ron Magill told ABC News.
Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed to ABC News that Jones' visa is under review, and Australian officials told ABC News they are also aware of the incident.
Jones did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
The incident is just the latest in which people have come too close to wild animals.
In April 2024, a group of people pulled down two bear cubs from a tree in Asheville, North Carolina, in order to get a selfie with the wild animals.
A woman in Yellowstone National Park was also nearly gored when she came too close to a bison while trying to get a picture in June 2023.
"People need to respect these animals, admire them from a distance, but don't go up to try to get close pictures," Magill said. "Don't try to pet one. Don't try to get a baby."
ABC News' Melanie Schmitz contributed to this report.