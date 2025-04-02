It's official! The viral eaglets living in the San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California now have names, following a contest that saw over 54,000 submissions.
The Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that runs 24/7 livestream cameras of the famous bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow and their two chicks, announced in a Facebook post that the "Bigger Chick is now named Sunny and Smaller Chick is now named Gizmo."
The nonprofit thanked those who took the time to submit name suggestions and said people who submitted the winning names of Sunny and Gizmo will each receive a certificate.
According to the organization, the eaglets' names were voted on by Big Bear Elementary School students in 3rd, 4th and 5th grade.
"We're thrilled by how excited people were for the chance to name these two adorable chicks. And the Big Bear elementary students had tons of fun voting for their favorite names," Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, said in an emailed statement. "All the students have been learning about Jackie and Shadow and their chicks. It was great to add a little reward for all their hard work."
Jackie and Shadow welcomed three eaglets in early March but one of the eaglets was confirmed to have died following a winter storm.
The bald eagles first went viral in 2023 when eagle-eyed livestream viewers noticed the birds had two eggs in their nest. Those eggs never hatched, but earlier this year, interest in the eagles grew again when birdwatchers noticed Jackie and Shadow caring for three new eggs.
