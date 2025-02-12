Third time's a charm!
Monty the giant schnauzer is this year's top dog, finally taking the coveted best in show title at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday night, in his third year competing. The 5-year-old working dog was crowned the winner, beating out seven finalists and over 2,500 dogs overall.
Katie Bernardin, Monty's owner and handler, joined "Good Morning America" with the giant schnauzer Wednesday morning and said they celebrated with a "nice, little party" after their big win following months of preparation for the show.
"Lots of hard work and preparation goes into a dog show like this," Bernardin said. "It's not just, you know, one day we wake up and go to a dog show. It's months of preparing and getting him ready and getting him in shape, and just every dog we show -- there's a process to the madness. It's a lot."
Known as Monty the magnificent, the beautiful, black canine becomes the first giant schnauzer to win the annual dog show. Monty won in the working group category for the last three years but fell short of taking the top prize. He's the first working dog to take home the prize since 2004, when Josh the Newfoundland won.
This year's Westminster best in show finalists, winners in their own categories, included Bourbon the whippet, Comet the shih tzu, Archer the Skye terrier, Neal the bichon frise, Mercedes the German shepherd and Freddie the English springer spaniel. But it was Monty who stood out the most.
"Monty's attitude, really, as you see, is a very 'look at me' attitude and his charisma just kind of makes him shine," said Bernardin.
Among Monty's secrets to success, according to Bernardin, are cold laser therapy and water treadmill work but the occasional carne asada treats don't hurt, either.
"He does cold laser. He walks in a water treadmill, which is great exercise for him and diet and nutrition is so important for them. You know, he's on Pro Plan [dog food] and Cosequin [a joint health supplement], everything that protects his joints and it helps his hair and everything," Bernardin said.
When Monty isn't competing, Bernardin said the giant schnauzer, who also won the American Kennel Club National Championship back in December, loves to play and relax.
"Monty loves a good soccer ball. He loves to go play in the paddock and just be a dog," she said. "[Monty also] loves to lay on the couch. Monday morning, he will not get off the couch."
Now that Monty has earned his top title, Bernardin said he'll be heading home to take a break from competing.
"Monty just gets to be our family dog, hang out and get as dirty as he wants and do whatever he wants," she said.