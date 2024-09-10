By day, Mack Hollins is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.
When he's not on the field, the NFL player is also an active TikToker, and unlike many famous personalities, Hollins goes beyond sharing an inside look at his professional sports life, striving to educate fans and social media followers about everyday topics in which he himself takes a keen interest.
"Obviously, I'm a National Football League player, but I like the education part. I enjoy that, so that's what I post," Hollins told "Good Morning America."
From his "Fast Facts Friday" series to his "Home Maintenance" series, Hollins has been busy dropping bite-sized bits of knowledge to his nearly 44,000 followers in recent years.
The 30-year-old said he hopes to help others wherever he can.
"I have an influence as an NFL player, and I'd love to take advantage of that and be able to spread education and knowledge and power to other people and empower them as much as I can," Hollins said of his motivation to share online.
Hollins said his monthly challenges are not just for others but for himself as well.
"When I was doing these challenges every month, I wanted to also do something that was challenging for me," he said.
As for his fans and followers, Hollins encourages them to embrace their interests outside of their daily routines and not worry about what others might think.
"The biggest thing is to ... not worry about what other people think about you," he said. "There's always going to be people that are going to doubt or say you can't do this ... and when you let those people in, that's when it makes it really hard to be successful in anything."