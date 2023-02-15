Down in a small town in the delta of Arkansas, the country's youngest Black mayor leads a community of around 1,800 people.

Jaylen Smith was only 18 years old when he was elected to be mayor of Earle, Arkansas, last December and was sworn in on New Year's Day, just 21 days before his 19th birthday.

"God made it possible for me," Smith told ABC News. "I believe I was chosen for a time such as this."

Courtesy Jaylen Smith Jaylen Smith made history as the youngest Black mayor in the United States this January. Smith is the current mayor of Earle a small town in the delta of Arkansas.

Smith's opponent, Nemi Matthews Sr., had been working for the city for over 40 years, according to Smith, and finished with 139 votes; Smith won the election with 218.

According to the African American Mayors Association, Smith is the youngest Black mayor of any U.S. town by more than a decade.

Smith described his historic election as an "amazing" feeling.

"Being the [youngest] Black/African American mayor in the nation ... it's kind of eye-catching," Smith said. "A lot of people are shocked -- like, 'this young guy can do it.'"

Courtesy Jaylen Smith Mayor Jaylen Smith attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. in January, where he met with mayors from around the country.

There have been various 18-year-olds elected to public office before, including Ben Simons in Yoncalla, Oregon, who became the small town's mayor in 2018. Smith, however, is the youngest Black mayor.

While his age may surprise some, Smith said he always saw himself doing something in this respect, looking to Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama as inspirations.

Smith participated in a plethora of organizations growing up, and during his last three years at Earle High School, he held three presidential positions. His presidency in the high school's Student Government Association gave him the tools he needed to make a larger impact in his community.

"I was an advocate for the change of the community, the betterment of the community, and what our future looks like. And the people saw that I had the passion and the dedication to move within this community because, within that organization, I made a big impact in my school," he said.

After graduating high school, Smith chose not to leave his community like his peers. Instead, he decided to stay in the community that molded him into who he is today.

"As young people, what we do, we tend to leave our communities, and we go back to our community, we expect a miracle to happen," he said. "So, I was like, No. I want to make a difference now before I move on to the next phase of my life, and that's what kind of bridges the gap between me as a mayor."

Bridging the gap between older city officials and the younger generation is a goal of Smith's, and with this position, he hopes to be a leader for other younger people who aspire to hold political positions.

"I'm hoping with my success, we can help not only me but help other young people, not only my community but around the nation to step out there on faith to get in those roles. Regardless of what people tell you, you still can make the difference," Smith said.

Although diagnosed with a specific learning disability in first grade, school is still a priority for the young mayor, and he is attending Arkansas State University Mid-South online, studying for his general education degree. The online classes allow him to focus on his mayoral duties without being too overwhelmed.

The median household income in Earle falls well below both statewide and U.S. averages, according to data from the 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. Poverty in Earle hovers at 28.9%, according to the Census Bureau data, and community concerns range from poor public transportation and lack of grocery stores to abandoned houses and sewer systems.

According to the data, the median household income in Earle is around $39,013, approximately $13,000 lower than the state's median household income.

Those numbers are some of the many reasons Smith feels people need to "invest" in the town.

Now, just over a month in the position, Smith is ready to make rural Earle the town that he feels it is capable of becoming.

"If I have to stay, if I have to go to the White House or do whatever I got to do, I will do whatever it takes to make sure Earle, Arkansas, has reached its full potential," he told ABC News.

Nobody in Smith's family is "into politics," but they were elated when they found out he wanted to run for the city position, according to Smith, who said he is grateful for their support.

Smith has a twin brother, Jayden, and two older brothers, Alex Jr. and Davell. He currently lives with his mother Sonya Perkins, and feels as if the Earle community is also his family.

"This town means the world to me. I grew up here, I graduated here, I went to school, I've lived here for 19 years … and this community means a lot because I want to make a difference," Smith said.

While the end goal for Smith is to eventually become president of the United States, he plans to stay in Earle as long as he is needed before running for state legislature, governor and eventually a seat in the U.S. Congress.

"When I won this position, when people elected me as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas, I realized people really had faith in me, and they believed that I could do the role and be successful in the role to make them successful," Smith said.