A North Carolina mom with a "big heart" who helped shuttle supplies following Hurricane Helene, received the biggest surprise -- a new car -- on "Good Morning America" Thursday.
"I can get to a lot more places now. That means that we can actually get from point A to point B without worrying about when we're going to break down again," Brittany Killian said following the surprise.
Killian's husband Matt Killian added, "I can't think of anybody who deserves it more than her."
Hertz Car Sales teamed up with "GMA" to surprise Killian, a front desk secretary at Cane Creek Middle School in Fletcher, North Carolina, who is from nearby Fairview, where colleagues and community members praised her generosity.
"Brittany is compassionate," said Andrea Britt, the Cane Creek Middle School principal.
PTA President Sandi Boyer called Killian "one of the kindest humans I've ever met."
"She has a big heart, a strong soul," Fairview President of Support Operations Robin Ramsey added.
After Helene devastated Buncombe County, which includes Fairview, North Carolina, and the surrounding area in late September 2024, Killian was among the local volunteers who did anything they could to help their communities.
"She's just piling her little car up with stuff and driving it wherever she could get to," Fairview Fire Chief Scott Jones recalled.
Killian got in her car and started driving, even though her vehicle wasn't in the best condition.
"Brittany has a very old Subaru that is just a wreck," Ramsey said.
Boyer added, "I would just laugh at her and say, 'How in the world are you still driving that around?'"
When she wasn't driving her own car, Britt said Killian was still finding ways to assist.
"If that wasn't good enough, then she would actually join the National Guard on their ATVs," Britt said.