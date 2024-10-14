Olympians Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are officially engaged!
The track and field stars will soon be sprinting down the aisle after Lyles popped the question to Bromfield on Oct. 12 in front of close friends and loved ones, according to a joint Instagram post from the couple.
In the post, the Olympic gold medalist sprinter shared a behind-the-scenes video from his proposal, captioning it, "To My Future Wife I Will Love You Forever 💍."
"Thank you guys for being apart of our moment 🍾," Lyles added in another Instagram photo post featuring multiple snaps from the day, including one of him kneeling in front of an oversized heart display and a "Will you marry me?" sign.
Lyles, 27, and Bromfield, 26, both competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Lyles brought home a gold medal in the men's 100-meter race and a bronze medal in the 200-meter final.
Bromfield didn't medal in Paris this year but previously took home the bronze for Jamaica in the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at her first Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games.
After the Paris Games, Lyles posted a loving message to Bromfield on Instagram.
"I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now 💐," Lyles wrote in part in an Aug. 17 post. "She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through. Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old."