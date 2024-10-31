Oregon is the latest state to consider a ban on cellphone use in schools.
The state's Department of Education on Wednesday released a 28-page document in response to what it described as a "substantial number of students" using cellphones while in school.
The document calls on school districts in the state to "limit or restrict the use of" cell phones and mobile devices in schools.
"This guidance for Oregon school districts emphasizes the critical need to prioritize student wellbeing, social connection, and focused learning as schools address the use of cell phones and mobile devices in the learning environment," the document states. "Grounding in the guiding principles of fostering positive relationships and interactions, safeguarding mental health, and ensuring focused distraction-free classrooms, schools can create communities where students are fully engaged and supported, while implementing policies in a way that is responsive to staff, student, and family needs."
Currently, at least 16 states in the U.S. ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools statewide or recommend that local school districts enact their own bans or restrictions, according to an analysis by Education Week.
In July, Virginia became one of the latest states to propose a cellphone ban after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order to address"the alarming mental health crisis and chronic health conditions affecting adolescents." Earlier this summer, in June, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school district, voted to ban cellphones and social media use for over 420,000 K-12 students by the spring semester of the 2024-2025 school year.
Scientific research suggests increased phone and social media use among children and teens has led to an increase in psychological impacts and mental health issues, leading the U.S. surgeon general to call for health warnings for younger users on social media platforms. A March 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open focused on children 5 and under and also found that just one extra hour of screen time, from one to two hours or more, led to lower psychological well-being scores.
In its report calling for restrictions on cell phones in schools, Oregon's Department of Education cited research linking cell phones and social media use to mental health concerns and an "increased risk of negative academic outcomes."
The guidance also acknowledged that limiting or banning students' access to cell phones may prove difficult for some, writing, "Transitions to cell phone-free environments may be challenging for students, families, and staff and should be planned and implemented thoughtfully and carefully. While the process may be difficult, it can be approached in a way that ensures that policies and practices are effective, while still respecting the needs and well-being of all students."
A U.S. Department of Education spokesperson told ABC News in August the department plans to issue "resources for school districts on the use of personal devices in schools" but will continue to lean on regional education leaders to come up with policies to address students' cellphone use on a local level.