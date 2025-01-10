As the Los Angeles community continues to band together to support first responders and those devastated across the area by the horrific fires, one furry hero is helping deliver hope to people who need it most.
"It's about that person who's hurting, who's tired, who's grieving," Pasadena Fire Department volunteer chaplain Victor Laveaga told ABC News. "Like the evacuees -- they've suffered enormous losses. To me, they're the heroes. That firefighter who's overcoming extreme, extreme obstacles to protect the life and property of the citizens, they're the heroes."
Laveaga, who retired after serving for 33 years, has remained a fixture as the chaplain working with his therapy dog Jack, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever. They greet firefighters as they return to base camp and displaced families at Southern California evacuation centers.
"There was one firefighter, his face was dirty with soot, the white of the eye was red from all the soot that was in the air," Laveaga recalled of one recent interaction. "He came over and petted [Jack] then walked away and a few minutes later he came back -- got down on his knee to hug Jack around the neck, and then he started talking."
He said the firefighter "started telling me what he experienced on the fire line," which Laveaga added is "one of the best therapies, honestly, for anybody that's gone through a critical incident, the act of talking it out."
"It took three times for him to come back to Jack. And I noticed that, and I thought, 'Oh God, thank you, Lord. We're making a difference, we're able to accomplish something here."
In the recent days following the evacuation orders as thousands of first responders battle the infernos, Laveaga said witnessing the reactions of families' children who have met Jack and had an opportunity to pet the pup "was very impactful."
"To see all those kids just smiling -- because they had been there in that evacuation center for at least 24 hours -- I'm very proud of Jack for him to bring some peace and some hope," Laveaga said. "I'm so glad we're able to make a difference in the lives of these heroes cause we're not the heroes."
Laveaga explained, having been in their boots for more than 30 years, that the "firefighters coming off the line have been working for 20-30 hours straight -- they're tired, they are absolutely beat up."
For a first responder, he said, "petting the dog and hugging the dog, it starts bringing in those hormones like dopamine and some of the those endorphins."
"That firefighter who's overcoming a extreme, extreme obstacles to protect the life and property of the citizens. They're the heroes," he reminded.