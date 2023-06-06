"He was 32-32 in his third year in the league ... and led the league in interceptions. This is not a guy who walked into the NFL as a Hall of Famer. He had to figure out some real flaws," she said. "He had nervous feet when defensive linemen were diving at his feet. He looked at every interception he threw, studied tape with the assistant coach and they designed a drill where they would throw heavy bags at his feet in practice, just trying to cure this nervousness under pressure with people diving at his feet."