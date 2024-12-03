A festive crowd gathered at Trinity College Dublin for a traditional Christmas tree lighting and countdown ceremony on Dec. 2 was left in the dark when the lighting went awry.
Video of the event shows the college provost leading the audience in a countdown, but as spectators turn their gaze to the evergreen tree, the lights unexpectedly fail to switch on.
Coco Wisdom shared footage of the funny moment, recorded in the college's Front Square, with Storyful.
In the video clip, the provost can be heard quickly kicking off a second countdown, but once again, the tree again fails to light up.
Storyful journalist Jasmine Perry attended the event and recounted what happened.
"There was a huge crowd, and carol singers were waiting for the lights to start singing," Perry said. "There was going to be a five-second countdown, everybody was holding their phone and waiting for the magic to happen."
However, Perry said "nothing happened" and "everybody looked around in confusion."
Perry said an announcement was made saying the tree would be lit up after a 15-minute delay, but in the end, it was determined the tree couldn't be illuminated due to "an electrical issue."
Wisdom also told Storyful that she hoped for a Christmas miracle, but the tree lighting was ultimately postponed.
ABC News has reached out to Trinity College Dublin for comment.