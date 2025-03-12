West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez is drawing a line when it comes to TikTok, saying his players can use the app, but dancing is off-limits.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Mountaineers head coach announced a ban on his players filming and posting dance videos on TikTok.
"They're going to be on it, so I'm not banning them from it," he said, according to The Associated Press. "I'm just banning them from dancing on it. It's like, look, we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok ain't quite the image of our program that I want."
Rodriguez, now in his second stint as West Virginia's head coach, said he has emphasized to his players the importance of team over individual recognition.
Banning TikTok dancing, he explained, is one way to reinforce that focus.
"I'm allowed to do that. I can have rules,"Rodriguez said. "Twenty years from now, if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in the basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok or whatever the hell, they can go at it, smoking cannabis, whatever. Knock yourself out."
He continued, "I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let's win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?"
ABC News reached out to the Mountaineers staff for comment regarding the announcement but has not yet received a response.
Despite Rodriguez's concerns, many college athletes have balanced success in their sport while posting dance videos on TikTok. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola are among those who have embraced the trend, which remains popular among high school and college-age users.