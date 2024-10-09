Generation Alpha, the youngest generation, born between 2010 and 2024, is quickly emerging as an influential demographic and is poised to shape society like never before.
While the world is gaining a clearer understanding of Generation Z as they continue to make their way into society, we are still in the early stages of discovering the full character and potential of Gen Alpha.
Described by experts as "mini-millennials," they are a generation that was born into technology and have witnessed history happening, from the coronavirus pandemic to the introduction of artificial intelligence.
To learn more about Gen Alpha, "Good Morning America" spoke to subject experts Heather Dretsch, who is an assistant professor of marketing at North Carolina State University, and Kathy Sheehan, who serves as senior vice president and global director at Cassandra, an insights and cultural strategy group.
What is Gen Alpha?
The term "Gen Alpha" was coined by social researcher and futurist Mark McCrindle, and according to McCrindle, refers to anyone who was born in 2010 and onward. The oldest among Gen Alpha are now about 14 years old and include the children of millennials.
While Dretsch agreed with McCrindle's definition, Sheehan told "GMA" they consider Gen Alpha to be "the kids [who] are being born at this very moment, up until about age 12," noting that there is "some fluidity" when it comes to defining the generation.
Why are we talking about Gen Alpha?
Dretsch noted it is important to discuss Gen Alpha "for all of us to understand how we interact with one another."
She said there has been a surge in interest on the topic recently, as companies begin trying to "understand how these different generations of consumers approach and interact with the world so differently."
Gen Alpha by the numbers
According to McCrindle, Gen Alpha is predicted to be the largest generation ever, amounting to more than 2 billion members once they have all been born.
Sheehan, however, shared a different point of view, citing declining birth rates in the U.S. and in other countries around the world.
"We're still counting Gen Alpha, but I think every indication shows us that this is also going to be a small generation," Sheehan said, adding that Gen Z as a group is "substantially smaller" than millennials.
Gen Alpha and their relationship with technology
Dretsch said despite being closer in age, those in Gen Alpha seem to have different views on technology than Gen Z.
When it comes to technology, Dretsch said Gen Z started using it as "an escape," while Gen Alpha uses technology "to live and enjoy their life."
"Gen Zers will view learning, for example, and playing games, as two separate concepts," she said. "Gen Alphas view it as the same thing … there's a seamless integration for them in terms of a gamified experience."
Sheehan pointed out that the number of those in Gen Alpha who identify as gamers are "off the charts," adding that "being a gamer is completely ubiquitous with this generation" and contributes to their "very empowered attitude about technology."
Gen Alpha and their bonds with family
Like millennials and their parents and grandparents before them, Gen Alpha kids -- who are primarily the children of millennials -- have a strong bond with their families, according to Dretsch.
"Millennials raise them as 'mini-me's,'" Dretsch said. "So, I call Gen Alphas the 'mini millennials,' and we see a close relationship in terms of how they approach life, the brands that they use, the lifestyle that they're creating for their families."
Gen Alpha and their traits
Sheehan said some research shows kids in Gen Alpha describe themselves as "incredibly creative" and "kind." She said these behaviors are evident in their involvement in social activities in school and social campaigns in media.
"Humor is so important to this generation," Sheehan explained. "While there [are], on one hand, these concerns about technology and loss of childhood, I think there's some good news too, that this focus on being kind and being creative and being funny is really a hallmark of this generation."