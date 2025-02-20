A World War II veteran is marking a milestone birthday this week.
Felix Maurizio turned 100 and celebrated with a small party with his family in Norfolk, Virginia, complete with a big cake that was decked out with 100 candles.
The centenarian also plans on celebrating this weekend, according to his son Bill Maurizio, with a larger gathering of more than 150 people, including six other World War II veterans with whom Felix Maurizio still keeps in touch, as well as multiple state senators.
"Good Morning America" featured Felix Maurizio, a U.S. Navy veteran who traveled with fellow former servicemembers to Normandy, France, in June 2024 in honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Felix Maurizio returned to the beach in Normandy for the first time since 1944 when he was 19 and fought there during World War II, manning a landing craft on Omaha Beach.
Bill Maurizio, who traveled with his father to Normandy last year, told "GMA's" Lara Spencer that going back to the beach was the greatest gift his father could have ever wished for his 100th year, even though it was difficult to re-live his memories from the wartime period.
He said that although his father doesn't have any words of advice for others, he teaches by example -- by always showing up and working hard for the people he loves.