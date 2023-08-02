'GMA3' Deals & Steals to treat yourself

VIDEO: ‘10 Million Names’ documents enslaved people of African descent
3:21

‘10 Million Names’ documents enslaved people of African descent

A new project is working to recover the names of the 10 million people of African descent who were enslaved before 1865 in the present-day United States.

Up Next in living

Kamala Harris blasts Florida's new education standards on Black history

Kamala Harris blasts Florida's new education standards on Black history

July 22, 2023
VIDEO: Farmer surprises his wife with a field of sunflowers for their 50th Anniversary

Farmer surprises his wife with a field of sunflowers for their 50th Anniversary

July 31, 2023
VIDEO: New Hampshire man captures rare moment 3 whales jump in unison

New Hampshire man captures rare moment 3 whales jump in unison

July 31, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.