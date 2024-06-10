3:47livingDisneyJune 10, 20241st look at Disney World’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure"GMA" has your first look at Disney World’s new experience, "Tiana’s Bayou Adventure," inspired by the beloved movie "The Princess and the Frog." It takes the place of Splash Mountain.Up Next in living'GMA' reveals exclusive collection of new American Girl dollsFebruary 7, 2024Watch adorable pup's incredible transformation after he was found in NetherlandsJune 7, 2024This Taylor Swift-inspired proposal is straight out of a 'Love Story' June 6, 2024